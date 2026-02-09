Broadway in Portland’s Season to Feature Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen”

JonAvery Worrell as Knuck and Maya Drake as Ali in the North American Tour of Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen.

Alicia Keys’ autobiographical Hell’s Kitchen will kick off Broadway in Portland’s 2026-2027 season, giving Portlanders their first chance to see the Tony Award-winning musical that is about to close its two-year Broadway run.

Keys created the jukebox musical about her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York with a mix of her greatest hits (“Fallin’;” “No One;” “Girl on Fire”) and new songs written exclusively for the show.

Hell’s Kitchen’s July run will kick off Broadway in Portland’s eight-show season at Keller Auditorium that concludes in May 2027 with The Sound of Music.

Subscription renewals are on sale now and new subscriptions will be available later this spring. There is a waiting list for new subscriptions at BroadwayinPortland.com. Single tickets for each show will go on sale throughout the season.

2026-2027 BROADWAY IN PORTLAND SEASON

ALICIA KEYS’ HELL’S KITCHEN

July 14 – 19, 2026

Synopsis: A musical from Alicia Keys created and inspired by the Grammy Award-winning artist and her upbringing in the NYC neighborhood of the same name.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

August 1 – 15, 2026

Synopsis: Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

September 29 – October 4, 2026

Synopsis: A young man jumps a moving train and finds a new home with the crew of a traveling circus. Based on the novel by Sara Gruen.

THE OUTSIDERS

November 17 – 24, 2026

Synopsis: Musical set in 1967 Tulsa, Okla., featuring the Greaser family of “outsiders” doing battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s film.

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

January 5 – 10, 2027

Synopsis: Disney’s tale as old as time about Belle falling in love with a cursed Beast.

HADESTOWN

January 26 – 31, 2027

Synopsis: A love story from singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

CLUE

March 2 – 7, 2027

Synopsis: Whodunit comedy based on the fan-favorite 1985 film and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

MAY 11 – 16, 2027

Synopsis: Rodgers & Hammerstein classic about the von Trapp family of singers.