Godzilla Is Coming for Portland

Godzilla takes on Portland this weekend. Again.

He was here in March thanks to the release of the collaborative comic Godzilla vs. Portland—the title tells you what you need to know.

Now local comics shop Cosmic Monkey is helping to bring out an exclusive second printing with a series of Godzilla screenings at the Academy Theater. For $15, you’ll get a comic book and a seat at one of three screenings (July 3, 6 and 8) of the 1971 campy eco-horror Godzilla vs. Hedorah.

The Godzilla vs. Portland comic is part of comics publisher IDW’s larger Godzilla vs. America series, where the beloved kaiju terrorized cities across the country. Other editions’ settings included Los Angeles and Chicago.

Each edition has strong ties to its host city. “Almost everyone involved is a local comic book writer or artist,” Cosmic Monkey owner Andy Johnson says of the Portland edition.

During Godzilla’s stint in the Rose City, he encounters a sasquatch, Damian Lillard and food carts—all framed by a picturesque view of Mount Hood.

Godzilla vs. Portland (c/o Cosmic Monkey Comics)

Five local artists and writers contributed to the comic, including award-winning Portland comics artist Colleen Coover, known for the lesbian-themed erotic comic book Small Favors as well as her work on several X-Men projects.

When the comic was first released in March, Johnson says, “We pretty much sold out of the entire print run, and people kept coming in and asking for more.”

Cosmic Monkey’s requested second print run will feature an exclusive cover by Eisner Award–winning artists and married couple Michael and Laura Allred. The first one had doughnuts and the PDX Airport carpet. Now, the shop’s monkey cosmonaut mascot can be seen fleeing the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall before it’s trampled by Godzilla.

Should you miss this Godzilla extravaganza, there will be another chance to score the exclusive new edition on July 18. Cosmic Monkey is hosting a signing with the Allreds and fellow Godzilla vs. Portland contributors Mark Russell, Cat Farris, Eryk Donovan and Sandy Tanaka from noon to 3 pm.

SEE IT: Godzilla vs. Hedorah at the Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., 503-252-0500, academytheaterpdx.com. 7 pm Friday and 7:30 pm Monday and Wednesday, July 3, 6 and 8. $15 (includes comic).

GO: Godzilla vs. Portland book signing at Cosmic Monkey, 5335 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-517-9050, cosmicmonkeycomics.com. Noon–3 pm Saturday, July 18. Free.