The Judy and The Reser Both Damaged by Burst Pipes During Storm

Added to the growing list of destruction from the snow and ice storm earlier this month are two of the shiniest new arts venues to open in recent years: the Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, the downtown Portland home of the Northwest Children’s Theater and School (NWCT), and the Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton.

A fire sprinkler burst at the Southwest Broadway theater the Judy on Jan. 17, flooding the mezzanine, stage and cinema, though most of their theatrical equipment and major electrical systems were spared.

NWCT had to cancel three days of performances of their current show “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” Repairs are ongoing but a restoration team worked “nonstop” so that the company could safely get the show back on stage starting tomorrow, Jan. 27. The show runs through Feb. 4.

“We are sorry for the closures and cancelations and heartbroken by the damage to a space we all worked so hard to bring to life less than a year ago,” NWCT leadership said in a statement last week.

At the Reser, an internal sprinkler pipe break is also to blame for water damage to a portion of the lobby ceiling and art galleries on two floors. While damage to the building is “cosmetic, not structural,” according to executive director Chris Ayzoukian, the art gallery was not so lucky.

The Reser had just opened an exhibition called “Dialogues: An Emerging Artist Showcase” when the storm hit. About 10 of the 40 artworks were damaged when the pipe burst.

One mixed-media that was partially made of gelatin was “a total loss,” says Karen De Benedetti, the gallery programs manager, because it collapsed when it was doused with water. Noelle Herceg created her “Jellashells” installation by forming gelatin sheets over various objects and hanging them —the effect was akin to jellyfish swimming in the ocean.

“We’ve had some interesting conversations about the ephemerality of the work and history and memory,” De Benedetti says.

De Benedetti says the 15 artists in the show have all been notified of the situation and have taken the news as well as could be expected.

“They’ve been very supportive,” she says.

In her nearly 30-year career in the arts, De Benedetti has never had anything like this happen.

“For several of the artists this is their first big exhibition and I didn’t want to cancel,” De Benedetti says. “I wanted to really honor and respect that this is the beginning of their career.”

Some of the artists will have to create completely new works for the show, so she has rescheduled the new artist’s showcase exhibition for September. Tentative new title: “Dialogues 2.0: The Conversation Continues.”