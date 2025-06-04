Sneak a Peek at Mike Bennett’s New Ocean-Themed Immersive Art Space

All of the hallmarks of a Mike Bennett art immersion are present at his newest venture, the Portland Aquarium at 603 SW Broadway, which opens this Friday, June 6. Googly-eyed cartoon animals? Check. Zany introduction video where Bennett plays a scientist? Check. Scavenger hunt? Check.

But Bennett, the prolific local artist, has leveled up the Portland Aquarium in a few ways. The soundtrack to the ocean-themed new immersive art show was created by Grammy-winning recording artist RAC (André Allen Anjos). The six different unique marine biomes each have their own floaty soundtrack. The aquarium contains animations for the first time in a Bennett project, created by local studio Imaginary Planet. And it’s a return to form in terms of beefed-up educational content—more like 2023’s Dinolandia and less like Wonderwood Springs in St. Johns, for Bennett connoisseurs.

Bennett is particularly pleased to be reinvigorating the 600 block of Southwest Broadway. The Portland Aquarium is in a former coffee shop and Sprint store that has been vacant for at least five years.

“There’s been a lot of cigarettes and graffiti,” Bennett says. “And now it’s going to be all sidewalk chalk and bubbles.”

A note for parents of young children: Try to psych your kid up to find all of the hidden Gilly the Goldfishes. Her cartoon likeness is located in every biome at the aquarium. It’s not a huge space—kiddos who are used to expansive local art destinations like Hopscotch or Fathom might be left with a feeling of “that’s it?” at the end—but finding Gilly is a fun challenge that will stretch the Portland Aquarium experience for a little longer.

A note to parents of older children: Perhaps lean into the educational side. Admission includes a 24-page field observation guide packed with information about marine creatures, plus there is tons of wall text and videos in the entrance.

Opening weekend festivities include a shark dissection right in the lobby on Sunday, June 8, at 11 am. Bennett spent some of his childhood in Cape Cod, Mass., and has been fascinated by oceans since then, he says.

“What a dream,” he says. “I can’t believe I get to rush over here on a Sunday morning to prep a shark dissection.”

SEE IT: The Portland Aquarium, 603 SW Broadway, mikebennettstudios.com/portland-aquarium. 11 am-8 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-9 pm Friday-Saturday, starting June 6. $14, $10 for kids 12 and under, free for kids 2 and under.