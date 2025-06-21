Portland Art Museum Plaza Joint Project Wins $100,000 Bloomberg Asphalt Art Prize

For the second year in a row, Bloomberg Philanthropies—billionaire former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s philanthropic organization—awarded a $100,000 grant for a joint project proposed by the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Portland Art Museum and the nonprofit City Repair Organization. The Asphalt Art Initiative grant’s winners were announced on June 16. The award will fund the design and creation of a new pedestrian plaza in front of PAM. Portland’s award was chosen as one of 10 from a pool of more than 200 applicants.

Yinka Ilori, a British-Nigerian multidisciplinary artist based in London, will design the new plaza. While in Portland, Ilori will gather community input on an original art piece for the plaza. His designs will incorporate his signature use of bright colors to reanimate otherwise dull concrete urban spaces. The 2025 award is both the artist’s and city’s second wins. Ilori previously reactivated 11 crosswalks on London’s Tottenham Court road in 2021.

“This is a way that community community members can participate in shaping their streetscapes and take some ownership,” David Andersson, an Asphalt Art Initiative associate program officer, tells WW.

The Asphalt Art Initiative has funded more than 100 projects in Europe and North America since its 2020 launch. In 2024, it funded a joint proposal from PBOT, City Repair and The Pathfinder Network—a nonprofit supporting families with incarcerated members—to fund a Parkrose High School class project. Students and volunteers created a traffic-calming street painting project on Northeast 131st Place and Prescott Drive. Similar projects, according to a Bloomberg-funded study, have seen a 50% decrease in vehicle-pedestrian collisions and a 27% increase in frequency of drivers yielding to pedestrians according to a 2022 study done by Sam Schwartz for Bloomberg Philanthropy.

“It will hopefully be a very inspiring and welcoming space for residents, for visitors, for people who are longtime users of the museum to people who never stepped foot in the doors,” Andersson says.