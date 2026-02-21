Portland State University Alumni Win Arlene Schnitzer Visual Arts Prize

A creative jury awarded the Arlene Schnitzer Visual Arts Prize to three Portland State University alumni for its 13th year. Along with awards totalling $4,100 each, artists Briana Cieri, Ame Morrison, and Savannah Noel will exhibit their art at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU starting Tuesday, Feb. 24 into April. Cieri, Morrison and Noel were selected among nearly 60 applicants.

Cieri is a graphic designer whose clients include Willamette Week. During college she served as creative director of PSU Vanguard. Morrison is a photo, video and installation artist “whose work explores the construction of belonging through the lens of queerness and embodied trans experience,” according to their artist statement. Noel is a portrait and documentarian photographer with more than a decade of professional experience and studies completed in San Francisco.

“My late mother, Arlene Schnitzer… would get so excited coming to Portland State to meet the Arlene Schnitzer Visual Arts Prize winners and see these young creative minds expressing their thoughts, opinions, and dreams in various mediums,” Jordan Schnitzer, the museum’s namesake, said in a statement. “I know she would join me in congratulating Briana Cieri, Ame Morrison and Savannah Noel as the 2025 Arlene Schnitzer Visual Arts Prize recipients.”

SEE IT: Arlene Schnitzer Visual Arts Prize exhibition at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU, 1855 SW Broadway, 503-725-8013, pdx.edu/museum-of-art. 5–7 pm Tuesday, February 24, exhibiting Feb. 24–April 25. Free.