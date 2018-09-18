- Tilikum Station
401 SE Caruthers St., mthoodbrewing.com
Mt. Hood Brewing has set up inside two converted train cars just steps away from Tilikum Crossing's eastside MAX stop. The eight housemade beers are a time warp to the bygone cascade hop and crystal malt era. As a 50-pace excuse to grab a beer after a long day, there are few better spots in town.
2. DIY Bar
3522 N Vancouver Ave., 503-477-6090, diybar.co.
Housed inside a large, well-lit space with tables covered in butcher paper, this place looks like a college art classroom, with one important difference—it's got a bar. For $29 to $39 you can choose from an extensive menu of craft projects, while a craft tender hangs out nearby to serve you beer, cider or wine. It's pricey, but now that it's fall, what better is there to do than craft and drink?
3. Deadshot
2133 SE 11th Ave., 503-504-9448, deadshotpdx.com
Have you ever wanted to cleanse your palate with rum and bitter melon after demolishing a platter of pig's ear nachos? Such dazzling offerings at Deadshot run deep. The Crystal Daiquiri ($12) is shocking: It arrives crystal-clear, the result of clarifying lime juice with a centrifuge.
Read full review: Adam Robinson's Innovative Cocktails Hit the Bullseye at Portland's Deadshot.
4. West Coast Grocery Company
1403 SE Stark St., westcoastgrocerycompany.com
Despite the name, this sleek new corner brewpub sells no produce, but it's got one hell of a beer selection. The Wedding Season cream ale, a straw-colored beer with subtle Crunch Berry overtones, was so quaffable and inviting it might as well have come from the breakfast aisle.
5. Blackheart
2411 SE Belmont St., 503-954-1541, blackheartpdx.com
For aging punks who loathe bougie New Portland brunch spots, Blackheart is big news. With an all-hours menu of booze-infused brunch staples and drinks like the Minor Threat bloody mary, you've got all the hangover cures covered regardless of what time you decide to stumble in.
