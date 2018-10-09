1. Hey Love
920 E Burnside St., heylovepdx.com.
The much-anticipated new venture from the co-owners of Dig A Pony is finally set to open inside the new Jupiter Next hotel Oct. 12. It's said to have a retro cocktail lounge vibe and a tropical motif—and, we hear, a CBD-infused bananas Foster on the menu.
2. Sweet Nothing
4330 N Mississippi Ave., 503-841-8345.
The drink menu at this neon-hued, Florida-themed micro-lounge is replete with highbrow adaptations of trashy delights. The Green River ($12) is a magical concoction of Midori, Hpnotiq, aquavit, fresh cucumber Lillet Blanc—a combination as bizarre and colorful as the Sunshine State itself.
Read the full review: Sweet Nothing Is a Florida-Themed Bar That Embraces the Popular Image of the Sunshine State.
3. Wedgehead
3728 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-477-7637, wedgeheadpdx.com.
The building at the intersection of Sandy and Northeast Halsey Street has been a rock club, supper club and punk bar—and now it's pinball-nerd nirvana. Owner Chris Rhodes took over the space after the unfortunate end of the Know and installed 25 classic machines, plus a food program from ex-Bunk and Clyde Common chef Alan Robertson.
4. Psychic Bar
3560 N Mississippi Ave., 503-206-5343, psychicbarpdx.com.
Housed inside a converted Victorian home, the psychic-themed bar is the creation of three film and TV vets. The dark walls are adorned with a supernatural motif, and the restroom has surreal illusion mirrors. Crucially, though, the bar does not place theme over comfort—it doesn't take a clairvoyant to imagine it eventually becoming a popular neighborhood haunt.
Read the full review: Three Movie and TV Vets Have Opened a Psychic-Themed Bar on North Mississippi.
5. Outrage
424 SW 4th Ave., 971-229-1477, outragepdx.bar.
Portland's first hangout dedicated to esports is now open, where you can watch live-streaming tournaments or beat a stranger bloody in Street Fighter V. The games are the focus here, but the menu includes traditional pub grub, burgers, tacos and mac-and-cheese, along with a full range of drinks.
