In Portland, You Can Drink CBD-Infused Beverages From Morning Till Night. So We Did

Coalition released what it called "the first commercially produced CBD-infused beer in Oregon" two years ago, and it has since spread to taps all over the city. It's called Two Flowers because it's also got hemp in it, and as a result, the taste is pretty weedy. For some, that's probably a turnoff, but after a few hours of wondering what, if anything, this stuff was doing to me, being able to identify that this was indeed a cannabis product was actually weirdly gratifying. I'm not much of a beer dude, but I found the 6 percent ABV IPA easily drinkable, particularly while sitting on the split-level patio outside Coalition's original Laurelhurst tasting room.