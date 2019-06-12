1. Scandals
1125 SW Harvey Milk St., 503-227-5887, scandalspdx.com.
About as unpretentious as gay bars come, the 49-year-old Scandals feels like it inspires anything but its namesake—but don't let its reputation as the "gay Cheers" fool you. On a Sunday afternoon, it may read as a sleepy dive, but its annual block party is always the can't-miss bash of Pride season.
2. Stag
317 NW Broadway, 971-407-3132, stag-pdx.com.
Decked out like your favorite Instagram model's leather-clad bachelor pad, Stag is one of the West Coast's only gay strip clubs, and also home to Portland's only transgender strip nights. For those looking for little less of a show, you can always escape to the Stag Annex in the back for a quieter cocktail.
3. Crush Bar
1400 SE Morrison St., 503-235-8150, crushbar.com.
Crush isn't for the cool kids—and we mean that in the best way possible. A truly welcoming neighborhood gay bar, it hosts everything from showtune sing-alongs to celebrity-themed drag revues to drink-and-draw nights. If you're coming to stare at your phone, go elsewhere. But if you're looking for a place to dance till you're naked, this is your spot.
4. Local Lounge
3536 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-282-1833, locallounge.wordpress.com.
Local Lounge might be Portland's most unassuming gay bar, with only a rainbow flag to distinguish it from the liquor store and Jamaican restaurant with which it shares a building, but it's also home to some of the more unique LGBTQ entertainment in town—see Femmes, a biweekly, music history lesson-meets-drag show dedicated to trailblazing femme musicians.
5. CC Slaughters
219 NW Davis St., 503-248-9135, ccslaughterspdx.com.
CC Slaughters fancies itself Portland's premier gay nightclub, and that's particularly hard to argue with when its comes to its official Pride parties. What sets CC's party apart from the pack? Go-go dancers easy on the eye, a self-serve bloody mary bar, "party favors" and a meaty dance floor with a rotating crop of DJs.
