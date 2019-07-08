It's now a little easier to get beer from Portland's first kosher brewery following the launch of Leikam Brewing's taproom.
Co-founders and husband-and-wife team Sonia Marie and Theo Leikam held a soft opening at the property in the Mount Tabor neighborhood on East Burnside Street near Northeast 58th Avenue on July 5. The taproom—a former Thai food restaurant now painted a shade of bright blue—sits about two miles from the original backyard brewhouse.
Leikam, which began operating in 2014, is one of the only breweries in the nation certified to meet the requirements of Jewish dietary laws.
Though there won't be a kitchen at the new taproom, Leikam will offer kosher snacks, like nuts, pickles and olives. Food carts will take up residence in the side lot, starting with Penguin Poutine, and eventually the plan is to create a miniature pod.
The Leikams are also renovating a back building, which once served as a recording studio, into a brewhouse with additional seating.
With three boys of their own, the couple made sure their tap house is family-friendly. And kids of the four-legged variety are welcome on the front patio.
You can visit 3-9 pm Wednesday through Sunday until the grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 1, when operating hours will be expanded.
