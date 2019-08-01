The $45 ticket gets you access to interactive games, battle and so you can earn points and evolve your Pokémon. You'll also be able to eat Pikachu burger (it's unclear if it's full of actual Pikachu meat) and themed drinks. At previous pop-ups, they've also had shots akin to gym badges so you can become the drunken master of Kanto. Prizes for best trainer at the end of the night include speakers, Pokémon gear and stuffed animals.