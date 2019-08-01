Sure, Pokémon Go says you're a level 40 Pokémon trainer. But where do you really stack up?
Coming next year, you'll have a chance to turn your cap backward, Ash Ketchum-style, and display your skills against other obsessives when a yet-to-be-announced Portland bar gets turned into a Poké-extravaganza.
Viral Ventures, an eccentric events group out of Australia, has brought pop-up Pokébars—not to be confused with a bar that serves Hawaiian poke—to cities across the U.S. and U.K. The Portland version won't hit town until July 2020, but you know this is going to sell out quick, so you might as well prepare yourself now.
The $45 ticket gets you access to interactive games, battle and so you can earn points and evolve your Pokémon. You'll also be able to eat Pikachu burger (it's unclear if it's full of actual Pikachu meat) and themed drinks. At previous pop-ups, they've also had shots akin to gym badges so you can become the drunken master of Kanto. Prizes for best trainer at the end of the night include speakers, Pokémon gear and stuffed animals.
Everyone's allowed to get in on the fun, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Go here to sign up for pre-sale tickets, and clear your calendars now.
