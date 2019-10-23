Truly great wine bars are defined by a spirit of generosity—generous with knowledge, generous with accessibility, and yes, generous with prices. On all these points, Bar Diane is a major success. It strikes a fine balance as a wine bar that rewards knowledge yet feels accessible and affordable no matter your starting level of wine expertise. Nearly every bottle is under $60, save for the smart, concise selection of Champagne and occasional ringers from winemakers like Ridge and Paolo Bea.