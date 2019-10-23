1. Maui’s
3508 N Williams Ave., 503-282-1611.
The NBA is back, and the best place to watch Blazers games other than Moda Center is a dive bar along the condo canyon of North Williams Avenue. Everything is too dark and lit by a faint, sinister neon glow. Several screens play the game, piping in the home feed through the speakers, and people cheer like they're watching Bin Laden die after every basket. Highly recommended.
2. Bar Diane
2112 NW Irving St., Suite 105, bardiane.com.
Truly great wine bars are defined by a spirit of generosity—generous with knowledge, generous with accessibility, and yes, generous with prices. On all these points, Bar Diane is a major success. It strikes a fine balance as a wine bar that rewards knowledge yet feels accessible and affordable no matter your starting level of wine expertise. Nearly every bottle is under $60, save for the smart, concise selection of Champagne and occasional ringers from winemakers like Ridge and Paolo Bea.
3. Baby Ketten Klub
2433 SE Powell Blvd., 503-444-7903, babyketten.com.
After a decade of transience, Portland's cult-favorite karaoke night has put down roots on Southeast Powell. There's a singular joy to reading lyrics off the wood-framed flat screens hung about the bar—and the private rooms designed to accentuate sepia-tinged '70s swank or '80s chrome-chic aesthetics linger as impossibly lovely make-out rooms.
4. Impala
1900 NW 27th Ave., 971-288-9651.
The beach vibes are strong at Impala. The tequila-heavy cocktails are named after professional skaters, the menu is Mexi-Cali drive-in fare, the décor is all potted ferns and pastel paint. But what matters most is the taco special: two crunchy, Old El Paso-style crisp tortilla and ground beef babies overflowing with shredded cheese, served with crinkle-cut fries and a Rainier for $9. It's the best dinner deal on the westside.
5. Paymaster Lounge
1020 NW 17th Ave., 503-943-2780, paymasterlounge.com.
Paymaster contains the best elements of a dive bar without actually being one. So grab a beer—and a killer burger, if you're hungry—and head back to the heated tin-roofed patio, complete with pool table, which is somehow even more inviting in the rainy months. Best tourist attraction? The very adult vending machine near the restroom stocked with everything but snacks.
