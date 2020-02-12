From the front door, you'd have no idea that past the oysters on ice in the kitcheonette, down the narrow staircase, and through the thick curtains below lies a mutedly chic underground cocktail bar. The menu is about well-executed classics: a Woodford Reserve old fashioned, the red- and white-striped paper straw in the grasshopper milkshake (crème de menthe, Fernet Branca, cacao and Jacobsen's sea salt), and artisanal corn nuts that accompany each order.