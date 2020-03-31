You can't go to a bar right now, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the bar into your home. Here, Daniel Casto, bar manager at Double Dragon on Southeast Division Street, offers recipes for some easy, high-quality cocktails you can make right in your kitchen.
Kentucky River
- 2 ounces bonded bourbon
- ¼ ounce crème de cacao (we use Tempus Fugit)*
- ¼ ounce Amaro CioCiaro**
- 3 dashes peach bitters
- Add ingredients to mixing glass, add ice, and stir.
- Strain over a large rock.
- Garnish with an orange twist.
* If crème de cacao isn't available, you can easily substitute a bar spoon of 2-to-1 simple or cane sugar syrup and some chocolate bitters.
**Amaro CioCiaro is widely available, but lots of similarly bittersweet digestifs would work here—even Jägermeister.
Burnt Reynolds
- 2 ounces bonded bourbon
- ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1 ounce smoked tea honey syrup*
- Add ingredients to tin, add ice, and shake.
- Double strain over a large rock.
- Garnish with an orange twist.
*Combine equal parts brewed lapsang souchong tea—we use Townshend's—and honey by weight. Stir to combine.
Ginger Margarita
- 1.5 ounces blanco tequila (we use Pueblo Viejo)
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- ¼ ounce orange juice
- ¾ ounce ginger syrup*
- Add ingredients to tin, add ice, and shake.
- Double strain over regular ice.
- Garnish with a lime wheel.
*Dissolve 2 parts white sugar in 1 part fresh ginger juice by weight. Stir to combine, do not heat.
