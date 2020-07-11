The flagship of ex-Mercury staffer Ezra Ace Caraeff's ever-expanding bar empire, the Old Gold rests its focus squarely on the immense library of international whiskeys behind the bar, but even if it were serving nothing but swill, its handsome patio would still get a ton of use throughout the warm months. Reopening for Phase 1, Caraeff is taking full advantage of the outdoor seating while expanding into the neighboring lot. He also rigged a mobile ordering system where patrons use their phones to request a finger of Buffalo Trace or a Tillamook grilled cheese. It's going to be a strange outdoor drinking season, to be sure, but the pleasures of this Overlook favorite remain more or less intact. We'll worry about the rain later.