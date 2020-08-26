1. Lady of the Mountain
100 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 971-345-2992, kexhotels.com/eat-drink/rooftop. 5-10 pm Wednesday-Sunday; last reservations taken at 8:30 pm. Brunch 10 am-1 pm Saturday-Sunday.
Icelandic boutique hotel Kex is one of those rare gems in the city with a rooftop oasis. The list of wine, beer and cocktails is long, but to make things easy, just order the Pimm's Cup: It's like an adult snow cone, made with cucumber-infused gin.
2. TopWire Hop Project
8668 Crosby Road NE, Woodburn, 503-982-5166, topwirehop.com. 11 am-8 pm Thursday and Sunday, 11 am-9 pm Friday-Saturday.
The state's most secretive beer garden is hidden among the crops at Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn. Follow the half-mile gravel road that runs between the bines and you'll wind up at a 40-foot-long shipping container repurposed as a serving station pouring 10 rotating taps exclusively featuring batches made with the hops growing around you.
3. Mississippi Pizza Pub’s Atlantis Annex
3560 N Mississippi Ave., mississippipizza.com. 5-9:30 pm Wednesday-Sunday.
With the supernatural-themed Psychic Bar holding off on reopening until next spring, neighborhood staple Mississippi Pizza Pub has expanded onto its patio, serving slushies and slices, and even holding socially distant concerts by local artists.
4. Jinx
3000 NE Killingsworth St., 503-288-8075, jinxpdx.com.
Though full of high-end culinary hot spots, Northeast Killingsworth and 30th Avenue offer little solace for house-bound punk parents in need of escape. Enter Jinx. With a modestly priced kids' menu, there's plenty to keep the offspring occupied while unwinding with a $3 Miller High Life.
5. Revolution Hall
1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. Noon-10 pm daily.
The sound board remains off at Revolution Hall, but the Buckman concert venue opens its roof deck to reservations for anyone who wants to quaff a few cocktails while taking in arguably the best view the eastside has to offer.
