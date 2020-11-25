On Nov. 28 and 29, Abbey Road Farm is turning its property into a drive- or walk-thru zoo of sorts. The Carlton-based business is already home to a menagerie of animals: donkeys, goats, sheep, pigs, peacocks—and 40 chickens, all named Betty. Anyone who visits the winery or stays overnight in its repurposed silo suites can wander the property can wander around the pens and pastures, but this is the first time Abbey Road has organized a route for self-guided tours.