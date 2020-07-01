If Old MacDonald Had a Winery, It Would Look Like Abbey Road Farm

But the best sounds at Abbey Road Farm originate outdoors. Winemaker Luke Wylde says he loves how quiet it is out in his slice of rural Yamhill County. But don't assume that means silent. Without the din of the city, you can appreciate the symphony of chirps, warbles, bleats and clucks coming from the animals around you. During my stay, when the rain began gently tapping the tin roofs, it was like nature's applause for the performance—a soothing rhythm if there ever was one to lull you to sleep back in the silo.