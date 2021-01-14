1. Tiny Bubble Room
2025 N Lombard St., 503-208-2660, tinybubbleroom.com. 3-10 pm daily.
Growing up in Northeast Portland, Jeremy Lewis remembers family dinners at the Lung Fung Chinese restaurant. Now, the place is his. His new bar, Tiny Bubble Room, is named for Lung Fung's adjoining old-school lounge, and gives Arbor Lodge and Kenton a "not-so-divey dive" similar to Roscoe's in Montavilla, which Lewis also owns.
2. Tropicale
2337 NE Glisan St., 503-894-9484, tropicale.co. Noon-10 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
Nothing combats long Pacific Northwest winters like the drinks that remind us most of summer, and that's precisely what this recently opened Latin American fusion joint specializes in: piña coladas, margaritas, etc. Sadly, the cocktails to go are not served in pineapples as they are in person, but rather plugged bottles so big the law requires you purchase three food orders to go with them.
3. Eem
3808 N Williams Ave., Suite 127, 971-295-1645, eempdx.com. 11 am-9 pm daily.
A big part of what's made Eem the buzziest Portland restaurant of the past two years are the creative beverages dreamed up by co-owner Eric Nelson. Eem sold mix-it-yourself kits before the law changed, but let's face it: a drink is always better when it's made for you. The restaurant now offers four cocktails to go in what look like recycled Odwalla bottles, including the popular bourbon-hibiscus Acid Test for $13.
4. Tulip Shop Tavern
825 N Killingsworth St., 503-206-8483, tulipshoptavern.com. Noon-10 pm daily.
While the building has seen quick turnover in recent years, Tulip Shop Tavern feels like a neighborhood staple that's been around far longer than not even three years. It's achieved that by hitting the deceptively simple trifecta that many nouveau Portland bars struggle with: good vibes, good food and damn good drinks. You can now get those drinks to go—from well-made standards to house cocktails such as the fruit-forward Paper Tiger—and pair them with the under-the-radar burger. The vibes, though? Those are up to you for now.
5. The Old Gold & Paydirt
Order online at drinkinoregon.com and paydirtbar.com, respectively.
Before voluntarily shuttering his four properties in November, owner Ezra Ace Caraeff had a whole takeout drink program ready to roll if it ever became legal. Now that it is, he's reopened two of his bars for to-go orders only, with old fashioneds, Manhattans and other classics served in 4-ounce glass bottles that make them resemble medicine—because that's sort of what they are.
