Migration Brewing is on the move again.
The owners of the soon-to-be 11-year-old brewery announced today that they will open their first North Portland venue in the space that once housed Hopworks Urban Brewery's pub on Williams Avenue.
Most of the existing bar and kitchen infrastructure will remain in place, but the 3,000-square-foot interior is getting a bit of a makeover that is scheduled to take about six weeks. Migration also plans on redeveloping the 2,000-square-foot rear patio. When the business does finally launch in March, expect 18 taps and a food menu similar to the one at the original Northeast Glisan Street location.
"We've worked really hard to stay positive over the past year and have been looking for creative ways to keep growing in a pandemic," CEO McKean Banzer-Lausberg said in a press release. "We feel very fortunate to be in a position to take on this project."
Hopworks' Pub and Beergarden, formerly known as the BikeBar until a rebrand in 2019, served beer and food on North Williams for nearly a decade. The brewery closed that location last November in order to focus on its Southeast Powell Boulevard flagship and Vancouver restaurant following a dip in revenue due to the pandemic as well as three years of neighborhood construction that made parking and accessibility difficult.
The new site is the latest in Migration's recent growth spurt. Eight years after launching operations with a 7-barrel system in a converted radiator garage, the brewery vastly expanded its brewing capacity by opening a 20,000-square-foot production facility with an attached pub in Gresham.
That same year, Migration moved into Lloyd Center, opening a holiday pop-up Burger Shack that lasted until 2020. Then last summer, the brand took over the rooftop bar on the new nine-story Canvas office building. Though temporarily closed, Migration plans to relaunch its scenic perch across from Providence Park once temperatures begin to warm up.
