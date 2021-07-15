It’s an idea whose time has arrived—a festival dedicated entirely to hard seltzer is coming to Portland.
The inaugural Seltzerland tour is hitting 25 golf courses across the country, and lands at the Claremont Golf Club on Sept. 25.
Over 100 different flavors of lightly alcoholic carbonated water will be available for sampling. Participating brands include Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Jose Cuervo’s Playamar, Basic, Coors Seltzer and, of course, White Claw.
Food is provided by HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon. According to a press release, “attendees will also indulge in additional mouthwatering munchies and tons of Seltzer swag while busting out the ‘gram for epic photoshoots.” Because if you go to a hard seltzer festival and don’t post about it, did it actually happen?
And yes, you’ll also have the opportunity to sign up to play a round of golf while there.
Tickets are $39 general admission and $49 for VIP—the extra 10 bucks get you “premier timeslots, a full-sized can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and complimentary treat.”
We wouldn’t anticipate things getting as wild as some other recent beverage festivals, but you know what they say: Ain’t no laws when drinkin’ Claws, so best hire extra security, just to be safe.
