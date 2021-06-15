After a tough year for craft beer, one Portland brewery is about to undergo another expansion.
Baerlic Brewing will open a third taproom on Alberta Street this summer, the Oregonian first reported.
The brewing is moving in to the former Brew Dr. Teahouse on the 22nd block of Alberta. Since Brew Dr. had kombucha on tap, it’s essentially a turnkey operation that could open in as soon as six weeks.
Best of all, following the success of the patio that opened at the brewery’s flagship last year, the seating at the new location will be largely outdoors. The new taproom will have a spacious patio with a backyard feel, plus a yet-to-be-announced food cart.
Late last year, Baerlic also expanded its Southeast taproom into the shuttered Ladd Taphouse next door. And in May, the brewery took home two gold medals from the Oregon Beer Awards.
Baerlic’s new Alberta location will start off with eight taps, but plans to expand to 20. Check out Baerlic’s social media for updates.
