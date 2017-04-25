The idea of a foldable helmet is central to debates about whether bike-share stations need helmets. A new crop of them are coming out, including the French Overade Plixi. This helmet folds to about one-third of its size in about 10 seconds. Though it does come with a carrying satchel, you'd still need a large purse or backpack to carry it, unless you want to look like a total dweeb. That said, it's still less cumbersome to tote around. The helmet, which ships from France for 75 euros (about $80, not including shipping), can also be equipped with a rain cover and sun visor, which are so useful you wonder why regular helmets don't include them. If you're mobile enough that you carry a backpack everywhere, it could be your jam.