And down goes another summer tradition.
Organizers for the World Naked Bike Ride announced on its website today that the annual in-the-buff protest ride is the latest Portland event canceled due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ride was scheduled to take place on June 27.
The Oregonian first reported the news.
The international protest against "pollution-dependent transportation" gives attendees legal justification to bare it all against Oregon's anti-nudity laws. Last year's edition was the event's second-largest in the local chapter's history, attracting over 10,000 riders.
It's just the latest summer event to succumb to the pandemic, with Pride, Waterfront Blues Festival, Oregon Brewers Festival and Ft. Vancouver's July 4th fireworks show all off this year's calendar.
Not all is lost: While there will be no coordinated route or police support this year, organizers still encourage Portlanders to ride bikes on June 27, in however little clothing they want, wherever they are— even stationary bikes are encouraged.
