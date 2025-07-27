Bodies Bodies Bodies: Photos from the Portland World Naked Bike Ride

In the lead-up to this year’s Portland World Naked Bike Ride, cracks were showing.

As WW reported in March, a fracture in leadership led to a one-year pause in 2024, then to the establishment of dueling rides this summer. The first was held Saturday night. The second will take place Aug. 9—a splinter event billed as the more politically pointed of the two. So if you missed the fun this weekend, you’ll get another shot in two weeks.

It’s difficult to imagine conditions any more ideal than last night in Grant Park, where hundreds of people in various states of undress gathered in the 70-degree dusk. The 21st iteration of the original ride then pedaled southwest down Sandy Boulevard.

Photographer Eric Shelby documented the merriment.