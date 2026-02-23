Both World Naked Bike Rides Announce Portland Summer Ride Dates

World Naked Bike Ride Portland has announced Aug. 8 as the date of its summertime ride, along with a cheeky theme: “We Rise.”

“Riding our bikes and marching won’t overthrow this paradigm but via the sense of community, it’ll give us a glimpse of how things can be and fortify us to rise and stand up,” ride organizers wrote on social media.

The ride, as always, is clothing optional. The start and end locations and the exact political focus will be announced closer to the event. Previous summer rides have protested Zenith Energy fuel company downtown. In October 2025, organizers held an “emergency” version of the event in response to President Donald Trump’s attempted federal deployment in Portland.

Those who can’t wait until August to strip down to their skivvies (or less) can also participate in the original Portland World Naked Bike Ride, which will be held July 25.

Naked bike rides are a global phenomenon that started in the early 2000s in Spain and Canada to promote safer cycling and body positivity and to protest oil dependency. PDXWNBR started in 2004. The 2025 event welcomed 5,700 riders, who showed up as bare as they dared. It was the sole big nude bike riding event in town for the next two decades, until WNBR Portland spun off in the summer of 2024 due to a conflict within the leadership team.