Eight Must-Have Munchies For When You're Stoned and Starving

Fancy Kit Kats from Fubonn Shopping Center

2850 SE 83nd Ave., 503-517-8899, fubonn.com. 9 am-8 pm daily.

The candy aisle at this massive pan-Asian supermarket is a minefield of weird delicacies too deep for even the highest of the high—durian-flavored hard candy, anyone?—but any savvy stoner who's lived on the West Coast long enough knows markets like Fubonn are the most reliable place to score rare bags of Kit Kats in flavors that are usually available only across the Pacific. We managed to score a bag of the cherry almond flavor for $5.99, which is cheaper and more instantly gratifying than getting them shipped to your crib via Amazon Prime.