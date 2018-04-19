Take a step past the fellow asking for ID and you'll be met with a giant rainbow—namely, the obscenely large product menu posted on several widescreen TVs around the shop. Broken down into groups based on pricing, it's a neat idea that's probably too much for the average customer, who could easily spend 20 minutes squinting up at it. There's some glass for sale, a moderate selection of edibles (including plenty of Squibs) and flower. Boy oh boy, is there flower. A preliminary count yields over 40 strains ranging $5 to $13 per gram, including a terp-heavy Sour Banana Sherbet clocking in at 29.3 percent THC, and three different types of meteorites on the menu to boot. The pre-roll menu also features plenty of twax joints, including a 1.5-gram Blue Dream x Durban Poison going for $20.40. You can also get your hands on a wide array of high-CBD, low-THC tinctures, including a blend for sleep, as well as CBD dog treats for your pup.