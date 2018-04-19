3609 SE Division St., 503-894-8001, brothers-cannabis.com. 9 am-10 pm Monday-Friday, 10:30 am-8 pm Sunday.

Take a step past the fellow asking for ID and you'll be met with a giant rainbow—namely, the obscenely large product menu posted on several widescreen TVs around the shop. Broken down into groups based on pricing, it's a neat idea that's probably too much for the average customer, who could easily spend 20 minutes squinting up at it. There's some glass for sale, a moderate selection of edibles (including plenty of Squibs) and flower. Boy oh boy, is there flower. A preliminary count yields over 40 strains ranging $5 to $13 per gram, including a terp-heavy Sour Banana Sherbet clocking in at 29.3 percent THC, and three different types of meteorites on the menu to boot. The pre-roll menu also features plenty of twax joints, including a 1.5-gram Blue Dream x Durban Poison going for $20.40. You can also get your hands on a wide array of high-CBD, low-THC tinctures, including a blend for sleep, as well as CBD dog treats for your pup.

NEARBY: A four-minute walk will lead you to St. Honoré Boulangerie (3333 SE Division St.), where you can stock up on gourmet snacks, including eclairs, cream puffs and plenty of cake.

Welcome to The Potlander

Dispensary Directory | Strain Picks |Find Your Strain Name

6 Ways Oregon is Building a Better Cannabis Industry

From Farm to Doorstep, a Survey of Portland's Cannabis Delivery Services

A Local Cannabis Researcher Talks About Optimizing the Stoner Experience

Portland Weed's Must-Follow Instagram Accounts

Eight Must-Have Munchies For When You're Stoned and Starving

Six Cannabis Events Worth Leaving the House For

Six Awesome Edibles You've Got to Try

Five Places to Get Weedy Drinks in Portland

Eight Incredible Views That Are Even Better With Weed

Five Essential Weed Products For Under 50 Dollars