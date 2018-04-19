2231 W Burnside St., 971-279-5570, cannablisandco.com. 10 am-10 pm daily.

While most dispensaries are still figuring out the nuances of running one location, Cannabliss & Co. already has five: three in Portland, one in Eugene and another in Springfield. The fact that Cannabliss is a chain with long-standing relationships with growers means that it has dibs on deals that newer shops don't have access to. At Cannabis & Co.'s Burnside location, there's always some kind of sale, and you can usually get top-shelf strains at a discount. But even at full price, the rates are a reasonable $6 to $10 per gram. For the chemical-composition illiterate, Cannabliss graciously organizes its extensive flower menu into categories like "Drift Away on a Cloud of Smoke" and "Enlightenment Looks Good on You."

NEARBY: The Burnside location is the closest dispensary to Washington Park, and both the Rose Garden (400 SW Kingston Ave.) and the Japanese Garden (611 SW Kingston Ave.) are 15 minutes away by foot or bus.

