Five Essential Weed Products For Under 50 Dollars

One Hit OneDa ($30)

A good one-hitter is underrated. In my line of work, I've tried quite a few—fancy pinch pipes with disposable cotton filters, tiny tokable keychains, the list goes on. But the One Hit OneDa has been my go-to for the past few months. It features an ash catcher for filtering out the little bits that tend to pull through—a screened, bell-shaped chamber that doubles as a heat sink and unscrews for easy cleaning. Included is a bong attachment, should you want to further filter your single-dose serving. But beware: It's made of metal, so if you use it with, say, an arc lighter, it will conduct the electricity all the way to your mouth.