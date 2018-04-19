Five Places to Get Weedy Drinks in Portland

Coalition Brewing's Two Flowers IPA

Billed as "the first commercially produced CBD-infused beer in Oregon," Two Flowers is an IPA infused with hemp and CBD. The goal is to celebrate the genetic similarity between cannabis and hops, and the resulting product is a bit grassy and hemp-forward. But it does deliver a nice 3-gram dose of CBD in each 12-ounce glass. Find it permanently on tap at Eastburn (1800 E Burnside St.) and others bars across town, and at Coalition's brewpub in Laurelhurst (2705 SE Ankeny St.).