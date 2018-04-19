What started as an OG medical dispensary with a massive selection of crystally, high-THC flower, oil and a totally separate glass room brimming with pieces, has grown into a strong chain of accommodating superstores that offer as chill a shopping experience as ever. These days, all locations—two in Portland, two on the coast—offer the same lifetime-stoner-approved menu within a more sophisticated environment, displaying the range of 20-plus strains from custom wooden shelves and showing the selection of identically sized plant clones from a windowed room where the little leaves can be seen dancing from the circulating air flow. Think you've dabbed it all? Five Zero Trees carries more than 30 strains of BHO, rosin and resin for $25 to $80 per gram. Gummies your thing? It's got every flavor by Wyld, Smokiez and Lunchbox Alchemy Squibs. If you're newer to dispensaries and seek one-on-one assistance, head to the Woodlawn location and take your time. If you know what you want, or are hard to please, head to the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, where the regulars go for the largest selection and quick, efficient service.