Gräs Cannabis is the dispensary of choice for everyone drinking in the Southeast Industrial District who find themselves frantically searching for dispensaries open at 9:30 pm. The prime location is the main reason business is especially busy on weekend nights, but the low prices definitely don't hurt matters. Grams on special can be had for about $5, and the $7-per-gram shelf features a broad offering of flower. You'll also find a decent selection of ice creams, cookies, candies, and even CBD bath bombs. The selection of glass is small but well-curated, and like many things in the shop, it feels designed for people who want to leave with everything they need to enjoy their purchase immediately. While the name Gräs evokes a certain Scandinavian sterility of aesthetic, the décor is mostly perfunctory. In the waiting room, there's a large poster of James Dean, while in the dispensary, there's Jeff Bridges as the Dude. No matter—the brisk pace of business will have you in and out with your purchase before you notice.