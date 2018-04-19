If People's Food Co-op had a corner of its store devoted to cannabis, it would look a lot like Home Grown Apothecary. A health-and-wellness shop first and foremost, this iconic, flowery bungalow is fully stocked with herbal remedies and apothecary of all stripes. It just so happens cannabis is one of them, which drives a significant portion of the business that happens in the secured room beyond the herbs and essential oils that fill the lobby. Home Grown prides itself on carrying flower from cultivars that operate net-positive sustainable farms, with Cannaflo and Kumba Hills as two examples that go above and beyond the now-basic tag of being "organic." While more stony shops may consider CBD products a concession, the cannabidiol-curious will appreciate a warm and welcoming opportunity to get their feet wet. Affordable CBD-dominant oil and flower options abound, with great prices on Luminous Botanicals tinctures ($6 for a two-dose trial size) and Beaux from Canna Co ($6 a gram) providing low-risk portals of entry to the medicinal functions of cannabis. Home Grown also carries an expansive and ever-changing lineup of clones as well, which offers backyard botanists the chance to grow their own medicine.