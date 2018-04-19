Ivy Cannabis has one of the best views of any dispensary in town. Situated on the edge of the Columbia in a standalone building at Jantzen Beach, with an entrance flanked by palmettos and backed by floating homes, it's a welcome change of pace from the censored windows that dot most dispensaries. It feels like you're visiting a beachy skate shop, not a pot shop. The vibe continues inside, where a colossal mural by local artist Serringe infuses the room with color. For a smaller store, Ivy has a surprisingly broad collection, half of which is ready-to-use cannabis, and—through a short walkway—rounded out by apparel, accessories and even clones. The budtenders here are cool, but not too cool to help you out. You'll be greeted promptly and given recommendations, but you won't feel tempted to linger. Grams range from $6 to $16 with a visible difference in quality at either end of the spectrum. The Kosher Tangie for $15 a gram smelled deliciously orange and looked fluffy and fresh, but the lower-tier Northern Lights appeared crumbly and dry. Pre-rolls start at $3 but are a gamble—some appear to be older stock, with harvest dates as far back as June 2017. But if you're in need of a tie-dyed Homer Simpson sweatshirt and your very own Blue City Diesel baby, this is your spot.