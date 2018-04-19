Upon arriving at Jayne the first time, I held the door open for a pair of elderly women chatting as they left the dispensary on a Friday afternoon. It was the perfect introduction to the first dispensary in town to earn a reputation as particularly woman-friendly. Centrally located, Jayne is an oasis of high-quality products in a serene, plant-filled space, totally free of the pretension or vape-bro vibes that keep consumers from feeling comfortable going into a dispensary. That isn't to say I didn't see a mix of all genders perusing the analog flower menus and non-medicated candy shelves for post-sesh snacks. With a major selection, both in variety and substance, there's literally something for everyone. Flower starts at $6 a gram for Pineapple Trainwreck by Arnow Browne Grow, and can get up to $17 a gram for top-shelf buds like the Real McCoy by High Noon Cultivation. The comprehensive oil selection includes Pax pod half-gram cartridges ($60), the latest industry fave, and multiple live resins by processors like Oregrown, Karma Originals and Viola Extracts. Several types of concentrated tinctures, most effective for versatile treatment of chronic medical ailments, are available by Luminous Botanicals, Pacific Daze and TJ's Gardens.