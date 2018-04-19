1465 NE Prescott St., 971-319-6945, thekingsofcanna.com. 10 am-8 pm Sunday-Wednesday, 10 am-10 pm Thursday-Saturday.
By look, Kings of Canna is more upscale whiskey bar or swanky curio shop than cannabis retailer. Entering the showroom, customers are greeted by a luxurious horseshoe of aged wood. Can-styled lights are suspended above the arced display case, each casting a dim circle to accent the glass-enclosed, built-in cubbies where flower selections are displayed like antique pocket watches or model ships built in empty bottles. Over the years, I've discovered a number of gems in the Kings' coffers: Nana's Fix by Kleen Karma Farms is a personal benchmark for strong-armed, psychedelic sativas, while the $3 grams and $80 ounces of sungrown flower from Kings' vertically integrated outdoor farm, Everest Holdings, have become a staple in my household. Aside from the hallmark bouquet of connoisseur-oriented flower options, Kings also stocks an extensive stable of edibles and a more curated collection of concentrates.
NEARBY: Kings is a weekend destination when combined with any number of neighboring complements: baked goods at VilleVelo Bake Shop (1465 NE Prescott St.), brunch at Grain & Gristle (1473 NE Prescott St.), wings at Pok Pok Noi (1469 NE Prescott St.) or the cup of coffee to complete your hippy speedball at Extracto Coffee (1465 NE Prescott St.).
Comments