7435 SE 52nd Ave., 503-777-9333; 4450 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-282-9333; 4999 NE 99th Ave., 503-254-9333; 3695 SW Elliott Place, Beaverton, 503-747-4654; lamota.com. 8 am-10 pm daily.

With 15 locations in Oregon, it's almost expected for a company the size of La Mota to succumb to the antiseptic aesthetic of brazen commercialism. The chain's four locations in the Portland area, however, are anything but, offering clean and cheery environs that feel more like tidy bodegas than sterile outposts for Big Cannabis. Its newest location, in Hollywood, may be its most sleek and spacious operation, with a brilliant, all-white aesthetic that's offset by a colorful selection of bongs above rows of Ball jars filled with vivid flower. La Mota is consistently staffed with enthusiastic stoners who are quick to tell you exactly what they smoked last night and why, which is helpful in navigating the massive red binder of prices and specs. There's a good chance the flower they're hyped on will be included in the weekly Flower Friday deal, an offer good for half-off pricing on a small handful of strains like 9lb Hammer, Triangle and Orange Cookies. La Mota is also the best place to turn couch-cushion change into one of LOa Mota's famous $4 grams, with recent offerings like ChocoX and Dutch Treats far exceeding the dankness of similar deals throughout town.

NEARBY: Once you wrap up at the Hollywood location, follow the neon to Chin's Kitchen (4132 NE Broadway), one of Portland's best Chinese restaurants, and order the mind-shatteringly good pork-stuffed sweet-and-sour eggplant.

Welcome to The Potlander

Dispensary Directory | Strain Picks |Find Your Strain Name

6 Ways Oregon is Building a Better Cannabis Industry

From Farm to Doorstep, a Survey of Portland's Cannabis Delivery Services

A Local Cannabis Researcher Talks About Optimizing the Stoner Experience

Portland Weed's Must-Follow Instagram Accounts

Eight Must-Have Munchies For When You're Stoned and Starving

Six Cannabis Events Worth Leaving the House For

Six Awesome Edibles You've Got to Try

Five Places to Get Weedy Drinks in Portland

Eight Incredible Views That Are Even Better With Weed

Five Essential Weed Products For Under 50 Dollars