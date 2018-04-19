It's safe to say Nectar is the McDonald's of Portland cannabis. The growing empire operates 11 of its characteristically generic pot outlets in all, buying up failing shops across the rest of the state every day. It has built a loyal following out of providing the most massive, affordable flower in town, with at least a dozen strains priced at $4 to $6 a gram on any given day, at any location. And that's not to say it's all shwag—even high-profile brands HiFi Farms and Yerba Buena can be found on its shelves for $8 a gram. The same volume of choices is reflected in the concentrate case, where more than 50 types of dabbable oil by processors like Gold Moon, White Label and Dirty Arm Farms are available for $15 to $60 a gram.