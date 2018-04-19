This laidback Nob Hill dispensary is about the only thing left with soul on Northwest 23rd Avenue. Located in the second story of a renovated old house that formerly held a nail salon on the first floor, it only takes a few steps up the creaky staircase and away from the fancy vortex of Salt & Straw, Bamboo Sushi and Barista to feel like you're somewhere much different. The cozy reception area leads you to a bright bud room, with large sliding glass doors that open to a fenced patio. Foil-sealed edibles hang from wire racks behind the wooden counter, the unpretentious presentation coming off pleasantly straightforward compared to the luxury shopping district bustling outside. You'll find about 20 strains from farms like Frontier Farms, Phresh Cannabis and CBD-savvy East Fork Cultivars, ranging from $6 to $17 a gram, and concentrates from $30 grams of Buddies live resin to a $27-a-gram vape cartridge by Green Dragon.