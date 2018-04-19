Panacea fancies itself a combination dispensary and art gallery, which probably makes you think the walls are lined with blacklight mushrooms and framed posters of bejeweled chalices overflowing with dank nugs. But it's serious about it—on a recent visit, the bright, meticulously kept reception area displayed paintings from Katie Stem and Kate Black, the owners of Peak Extracts, that were at least as artful as what you'd find at a high-end coffee shop. That sophisticated aesthetic extends to the bud room, where jars of flower are positioned on handsome blond-wood shelving and glass display cases show off the selection of edibles as if they were precious stones. But the atmosphere is hardly stuffy—the knowledgeable staffers will gladly tell you about the EDM show they're hitting up that night—and the store matches its stylishness with a pronounced altruistic streak: Last year, Panacea partnered with Portland's Bull Run Craft Cannabis to launch a program giving out free eighths daily to anyone with a medical marijuana card.