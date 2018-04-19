4702 SW Scholls Ferry Road, 503-477-4540, parlourcannabis.com. 10 am-10 pm daily.

Tucked away in a strip mall way out in Raleigh Hills, Parlour Cannabis Shoppe resembles an artisanal chocolate store more than a dispensary—the precise design aesthetic appears to be "Sherlock Holmes' secret weed den," with hanging lamps, trippy wallpaper and an old dartboard on display behind the counter. Upon entering, a representative from Wyld called me "chief" and offered unmedicated gummy samples, shattering the vaguely Victorian image a bit. But the actual counter service was a revelation for a new smoker like me. Instead of simply shoving a glass jar under my nose then nudging me toward the register, the budtender made a point of educating me on what terpenes to search out if I was seeking a more creative high versus something to simply knock me out. And then, since I happened to be wearing green on St. Patrick's Day, she knocked an extra percentage off my purchase, netting me a gram of OG Kush and Huckleberry for only $9.

NEARBY: Sesame Donuts (6990 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway). 'Nuff said—but if you'd like to read more, see page 60.

Welcome to The Potlander

Dispensary Directory | Strain Picks |Find Your Strain Name

6 Ways Oregon is Building a Better Cannabis Industry

From Farm to Doorstep, a Survey of Portland's Cannabis Delivery Services

A Local Cannabis Researcher Talks About Optimizing the Stoner Experience

Portland Weed's Must-Follow Instagram Accounts

Eight Must-Have Munchies For When You're Stoned and Starving

Six Cannabis Events Worth Leaving the House For

Six Awesome Edibles You've Got to Try

Five Places to Get Weedy Drinks in Portland

Eight Incredible Views That Are Even Better With Weed

Five Essential Weed Products For Under 50 Dollars