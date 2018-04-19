7420 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-477-4368, facebook.com/pg/Rosewayorganics. 10 am-8 pm Monday-Friday, 11 am-5 pm Sunday.

The brand-new Roseway Organics lies in an idyllic setting, out on the elbow of Northeast Sandy, near where the most interesting street in the city bends back south. In the parking lot, there are two food carts, including one with big ol' tortas and two-ply tacos. Across the street is a divey pirate-themed strip club shaped like a jug of grog. There's also a late-night doughnut shop, a century-old pharmacy with a soda fountain, and a second-run movie theater. Roseway is a very nice neighborhood dispensary—still a little sparse, but with a balanced selection that ranges from Grön chocolate to $5 pre-rolls and a jar of really nice Jack Herer. It also has a case full of glass stocked by Mary Jane's, so you can purchase a pipe without venturing too far out of this magical little bubble.

NEARBY: The aforementioned jug-shaped strip club is Pirate's Cove (7417 NE Sandy Blvd.). It's not a great strip club, but it is one of Portland's most distinctive pieces of architecture, so you might as well take a selfie, at least.

