Six Awesome Edibles You've Got to Try

Leif Goods' Junk Marshmallow Bon-Bons

These vegan bonbons take pillowy marshmallow and coat it with dark chocolate, but the MVP is the pinch of flaky sea salt on top. It works wonders by evening out the sweetness of the fluff inside, making it all the more binge-worthy. It's also worth noting that the strains used to make the chocolate are listed on the package—in this case, that means a combination of Cannatonic, Pennywise and ACDC/Harleywreck—ensuring that you know exactly what's going into your body.