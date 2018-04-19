Six Awesome Edibles You've Got to Try

Magic Number Cold Brewed Coffee
What happens when you add a little THC to your daily dose of coffee? You wind up with a surprisingly effective motivational tool, the kind that puts a pep in your step in the short term while also giving you that sweet high once you've finished your work in an hour or two. The potent combination is gentle even on sensitive stomachs thanks to the richness of the cold brew, which mercifully lacks bitter coffee flavor thanks to an extra hint of sweetness.
Lux Almond Butter
This deliciously spreadable joy took home Best Sweet Edible at last year's Dope Cup for good reason—it is ridiculously tasty. Made with organic almonds ground in Oregon and infused with cannabis butter, the spread is sweet, with hints of fall spices like cinnamon and organic maca, a Peruvian superfood known for its mood-boosting properties. The whole ensemble is brought together with other flavors like vanilla and coconut, leaving you with a product that is just as intoxicating over ice cream as it is on a freshly baked biscuit.
Grön Dark Chocolate Raspberry 2:1 Bar
There's a lot of competition in the cannabis industry when it comes to "artisan chocolate," which makes Grön's that much more remarkable. They're full-bodied and full of flavor, use only Clean Green Certified cannabis, and are now available in a 2-to-1 CBD-to-THC ratio. This raspberry-flavored chocolate bar provides twice the relief you could expect from just about any ailment CBD can handle. Infused with locally harvested raspberry "bits," it is very difficult not to greedily gobble up in one frantic session.
Mr. Moxey's Mints
Each container looks like a classy Altoids box, giving these mints a playful element that's infinitely enjoyable for road trips, hikes or even that dreadful wait at Screen Door. There are a few types available, including a THC-rich version and a brand-new 1-to-1 THC-CBD variety. Mercifully non-weedy, you can find them in peppermint, cinnamon and ginger flavors.
Leif Goods' Junk Marshmallow Bon-Bons
These vegan bonbons take pillowy marshmallow and coat it with dark chocolate, but the MVP is the pinch of flaky sea salt on top. It works wonders by evening out the sweetness of the fluff inside, making it all the more binge-worthy. It's also worth noting that the strains used to make the chocolate are listed on the package—in this case, that means a combination of Cannatonic, Pennywise and ACDC/Harleywreck—ensuring that you know exactly what's going into your body.
Peak Extract Chocolate Bars
With these bars, you can pick your flower and eat it, too. Peak Extract has gained notoriety in a densely saturated industry thanks to these strain-specific snacks. Strains range from old-school classics like a dreamy Northern Lights bar to CBD-rich varieties like ACDC, as well as funkier takes on flower like an indica Blue Dream bar. The chocolate itself is delicious and rich, as well as being vegan, gluten-free and full of antioxidants.
Periodic Caramels
Available in indica, sativa and CBD-rich blends, these caramels are small but mighty, each averaging around 50 mg. Made with cannabutter from local farms that's crafted in-house, the end result can taste a little earthy at times, but packs a powerful punch. A sativa is great for getting your day going while the CBD variety works wonders when it comes to managing post-workout muscle pain. Meanwhile, the indica caramel is incredibly potent, offering extensive relief for insomniacs and anxious flyers if taken before getting on a plane.
