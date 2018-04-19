Six Cannabis Events Worth Leaving the House For

Tokeativity
What to Bring: Cannabis, your BFF, that sequin tube dress you've been waiting for an excuse to wear.
What To Expect: A series of themed parties exclusively for woman-identifying smokers hosted at a private residence. Though it's BYOC, you'll end up sharing joints with new friends as you wander the three-story Prism House. One room may be set up as a photo booth, another packed with supplies so you can make your own mala bracelet. Pro tip: Sign up for your tarot card reading and massage table slot early on, then go check out the rest of the vendor booths and start up a conversation with everyone you run into.
Admission: $20-$35
Make & Mary
makeandmary.com
What to Bring: Cannabis, your mom.
What To Expect: An elegant, consumption-friendly crafternoon at the Tillamook Station warehouse in North Portland. Curator Yvonne Perez Emerson organizes a wide range of M&M workshops, collaborating with local artisans like Rairfield Hard Pipes for unique classes teaching such skills as wood-burning custom pipes via pyrography. All materials, food and mocktails are included in the price, and you'll take home the etched wood pipe, watercolor painting or infused bath salts you made in class.
Admission: $40-$55
Buddha Bud Yoga
pranaroseyoga.com
What to Bring: Yoga mat, cannabis.
What to Expect: After an introductory portion of getting situated and adequately high, instructor Karli Janine Erickson brings the class through a one-hour yoga routine, with adjustments to accommodate different experience levels. Classes take place at Yoga Shala and always end with snack time, when Erickson joins up with local companies like Bridge City Collective to provide a tasty and educational wind-down.
Admission: $25-$30
Live at Hifi
hififarms.com
What to Bring: A friend or two and a cushion to sit on
What to Expect: Dispensary bigwigs and non-industry folks alike taking in a grown-up house show from the living room floor of the historic McCormick House. Hosted at the home of Lee Henderson, founder of HiFi Farms, attendees can enjoy a joint on the private covered patio before finding a place on the hardwood before the music begins. Shows vary from open-mic nights with spoken-word and poetry readings to a classical piano concert featuring Kyle O'Quin of Portugal the Man.
Admission: $5-$15
Arcane Revelry
arcanerevelry.com
Who/What to Bring: An appetite and an open mind.
What to Expect: An over-the-top, all-inclusive pop-up dinner series with infused gourmet bites. Some events have been as low-key as a vegan tapas and mocktail night, others are a more dynamic experience, including Empower Body Care topical massages and living art installations of painted women. Keep an eye on the schedule for dinners featuring menus by your favorite local chefs.
Admission: $20-$80
Mary Jane Fonda
instagram.com/mjfonda.pdx
What to Bring: Your gym buddy and a yoga mat.
What to Expect: Women and men in brightly colored spandex trying their best to twerk. Amarett Jans organizes and leads the three-hour fitness extravaganza, bookending the Booty Luv workout with a yoga stretch session that includes time built in to run out to the High 5 tour bus parked outside. Bring whatever strain you'll need to feel comfortable getting on all fours and testing your control of your individual cheeks.
Admission: $32
