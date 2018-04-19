Meatbreath

by Gadsden Gardens

Thug Pug Genetics—the seed company and constituent strains produced by breeder Gromer—have in recent years become some of the most hyped on the Weed Internet. Luckily, a few Oregon farms have managed to onboard their goods, including a cut of Meatbreath in the possession of Gadsden Gardens. It incorporates burnt rubber and woody fuel scents, and the effects are sedate and decidedly stony. Keep an eye out if you're in the market for a sleep-starter.