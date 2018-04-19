Meatbreath
by Gadsden Gardens
Thug Pug Genetics—the seed company and constituent strains produced by breeder Gromer—have in recent years become some of the most hyped on the Weed Internet. Luckily, a few Oregon farms have managed to onboard their goods, including a cut of Meatbreath in the possession of Gadsden Gardens. It incorporates burnt rubber and woody fuel scents, and the effects are sedate and decidedly stony. Keep an eye out if you're in the market for a sleep-starter.
Black Lime Reserve x Limepop
by Liontree
This one has a wild nose, an unmistakable Tiger Balm quality—cool, camphorous and minty—that accurately translates to flavor when smoked. Expect an indica-leaning experience composed of drowsy mood enhancements and mild cognitive stupefactions. In small doses, the cultivar pairs just fine with low-energy social activities, and in larger servings provides a gateway to restful sleep.
Salmon River OG
by Deep Creek
Whereas, in small doses, strains like MAC1 contain fast-acting concentrations of mood-enhancing terpenes, Salmon River OG is a bit more slow-building. A moderate to strong initial body high accompanies an airy emotional suggestion that in larger servings crests into a slothy euphoria. The strain's sedative vibes sequester it to sundown—it isn't particularly thinky or active, so plan accordingly and make sure you don't have any calculus homework.
Comments