Chocolate Mint OG

by Truly Oreganic

A drowsy, cozy cross of Emerald OG and Granddaddy Purps that's perfect for warming up a cold night, Chocolate Mint OG is the Pendleton blanket of weed. The psychoactive properties live up to the Purp's olfactory nuances—warm and centering on the relaxed side of mellow—with a feel-good headspace that lends itself to conversation and social settings. It's a great option for taking a load off without putting a definitive end stop on the day—an ellipsis of relaxation and positive social intention.