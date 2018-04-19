Banana Cream OG
by Vagrant Hill Farms
This sativa-leaning hybrid is a heavy-hitting creeper, opening with subtle euphoria before ballooning in intensity to incorporate that classic OG body stone. At its peak, the high is foggy and giggly, a potentially day-erasing experience in large doses.
Nana's Fix
by Kleen Karma Gardens
The candy-store scent is the bait, but the two-worlds high is the hook. A cross of Grandma's Sugar Cookies and Loud Sour, Nana's Fix delivers shooting-star moods and equally prominent physical relaxation. When smoked, the candied scene lifts away to reveal a coconutty banana flavor and a high that morphs from the euphoric to the psychedelic and on to the sedating.
Sugarwolf
by Pilot Farm
The scent is like warm bubblegum, with a sharp nail-polish note, while the high is all in your head. A few hits will summon happy feels that other cultivars only match after bowls and joints. It's an expansive, elated stress reliever that gets giggly, pudding-headed and drowsy in larger doses, with only moderate body notes.
