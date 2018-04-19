Wesley's Wish
by East Fork Cultivars
With the scent of cherry cough syrup served in an overripe orange, Wesley's Wish opens up a clear-headed, feel-good experience that's great for times when staying on task requires a little stress relief. Experienced consumers won't notice a significant psychoactive experience, as it contains less than 5 perfect THC and nearly 13 percent CBD. The traceable effects are uplifting, conversational and anxiolytic, making for an exceptionally functional high.

(Matt Stangel)
(Matt Stangel)

PDX
by Shango Premium Cannabis
A cross of Cinex and an unknown Skunk, PDX is energizing without any severe stupefactions, arriving at the nose like grapefruit juice misted over spring-bloom honeysuckle—a sweet base pierced by a cutting center note of pencil shavings and watery black pepper. When enjoyed in moderate doses, it provides a lucid energy that's excellent for both mental and physical activities.

(Matt Stangel)
(Matt Stangel)

Lamb's Bread Sour Diesel
by High Production
If you're to believe the lore, Bob Marley had a habit of throwing cannabis seeds offstage while performing with the Wailers. Call it an act of political defiance, or a bold endorsement for a varietal he preferred—Lamb's Bread, an energetic, cerebral Jamaican plant that, when combined with Sour Diesel's bleary, post-OG potency, equates to ideal morning weed. Expect a strong bump in mood and creativity, along with a soothing body note well-suited for minor pain management, sans groggy side effects.

(Matt Stangel)
(Matt Stangel)

Welcome to The Potlander

Dispensary Directory | Strain Picks |Find Your Strain Name

6 Ways Oregon is Building a Better Cannabis Industry

From Farm to Doorstep, a Survey of Portland's Cannabis Delivery Services

A Local Cannabis Researcher Talks About Optimizing the Stoner Experience

Portland Weed's Must-Follow Instagram Accounts

Eight Must-Have Munchies For When You're Stoned and Starving

Six Cannabis Events Worth Leaving the House For

Six Awesome Edibles You've Got to Try

Five Places to Get Weedy Drinks in Portland

Eight Incredible Views That Are Even Better With Weed

Five Essential Weed Products For Under 50 Dollars